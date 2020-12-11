Difference between revisions of "Hwange Safari Lodge"

Pindula

Hwange Safari Lodge is a lodge located on the border of the world-renowned Hwange National Park. The lodge is only 2 hours' drive from Victoria Falls, a favourite with visitors from all over the world.
'''Hwange Safari Lodge''' is a lodge located on the border of the world-renowned [[Hwange National Park]]. The lodge is only 2 hours’ drive from Victoria Falls, a favourite with visitors from all over the world. It is owned by [[African Sun]].
  
 
Hwange Safari Lodge
Hwange safari lodge.jpeg

Hwange Safari Lodge is a lodge located on the border of the world-renowned Hwange National Park. The lodge is only 2 hours’ drive from Victoria Falls, a favourite with visitors from all over the world. It is owned by African Sun.

Background

Hwange Safari Lodge is regarded as home to the world’s largest population of the African elephant, including the presidential herd, Hwange boasts an abundance of other wildlife including buffalo, lion, leopard and a host of other species. The prolific birdlife is a must-see for the enthusiast with one of the world’s most diverse population of raptors.

The lodge caters for a diverse range of guests from the lone adventurer to couples, groups, families and tour groups. It offers comfort, modern conveniences and an opportunity to experience the real African wild.

Pictures

  • Hwange Sfari Lodge.jpg
  • Hwange Safri Lodge.jpg
  • Hwange Safari Lodgee.jpg
  • Hwange Safari Lodge.jpg
  • Hwange SAFARI lODG..jpg
Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges
