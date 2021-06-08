Difference between revisions of "Hwange Secondary School"

Pindula

'''Hwange Secondary School''' (or Hwange High School) is in Hwange, Matabeleland North Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
 
'''Hwange Secondary School''' (or Hwange High School, or Hwange Government High School) is in [[Hwange]], [[Matabeleland North Province]]. <br/>
See also [[Wankie Secondary School]].  
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
'''Address:''' PO Box 48, Madumabisa, Lwendulu Village, [[Hwange]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 028121599, 0812 2653. <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Web:'''  <br/>
  
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==Further Reading==
 
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
Revision as of 06:50, 8 June 2021

Hwange Secondary School (or Hwange High School, or Hwange Government High School) is in Hwange, Matabeleland North Province.
See also Wankie Secondary School.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: PO Box 48, Madumabisa, Lwendulu Village, Hwange.
Telephone: 028121599, 0812 2653.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

, Hwange, Zimbabwe

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.


Other information

Further Reading

