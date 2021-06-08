Difference between revisions of "Hwange Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Hwange Secondary School''' (or Hwange High School) is in Hwange, Matabeleland North Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and H...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Hwange Secondary School''' (or Hwange High School) is in [[Hwange]], [[Matabeleland North Province]].
|+
'''Hwange Secondary School''' (or Hwange High School) is in [[Hwange]], [[Matabeleland North Province
|+
]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 7:
|Line 8:
==Location==
==Location==
|−
'''Address:''' Lwendulu Village, [[Hwange]]. <br/>
|+
'''Address:''' Lwendulu Village, [[Hwange]]. <br/>
|−
'''Telephone:''' 028121599 <br/>
|+
'''Telephone:''' 028121599<br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
|−
|+
|+
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
|Line 39:
|Line 41:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 06:50, 8 June 2021
Hwange Secondary School (or Hwange High School, or Hwange Government High School) is in Hwange, Matabeleland North Province.
See also Wankie Secondary School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: PO Box 48, Madumabisa, Lwendulu Village, Hwange.
Telephone: 028121599, 0812 2653.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
, Hwange, Zimbabwe Phone number:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.