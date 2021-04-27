Difference between revisions of "Hwindi"
[[File:Hwindi.JPG|thumb|3 Hwindis hanging to the back of a moving [[kombi]] in Harare, an illegal but common practice by the Hwindis]]
Hwindi is a [[Shona]] name used to refer to both [[Kombi]] (public transport) touts and conductors in Zimbabwe.
