Difference between revisions of "Hwindi"

3 Hwindis hanging to the back of a moving kombi in Harare, an illegal but common practice by the Hwindis

Hwindi is a Shona name used to refer to both Kombi (public transport) touts and conductors in Zimbabwe.

