Real name Bessel Mugo Parewa, Hwindi President, is the stage name of award winning Zimbabwean Zimdancehall artist based in Harare. He rose to fame in 2015 with song Tambirai Monarch. Later, the song Handina Kwekunoriisa in which he sings about the phasing out of use of the South African Rand in Zimbabwe, in favour of the Bond Coins, was also a hit. He's popularly known for his signature chant Zvatanga, Bvunza maHwindi pamshika shika

Hwindi President's songs are mostly about the tough work of a Hwindi, a Kombi conductor. Such songs as Changa Chakabhiridha, Tambira Monarch, Handina Kwandinoriisa and Bhazi ne Tuckshop. Hwindi President himself is an actual Hwindi and between music shows, studio and other things he still works as a Hwindi. In 2016, Bustop TV made a film about Hwindi President's work revealing this reality about his life.[1]

Songs

Changa Chakabhiridha

Number 1

Sei ukuti Tsvagai Mabasa

Handina Kwekunoriisa

Cherechedza"

Vekwangu Vanonditemba"

Ndingori Chihuta

Mwari Wekudenga

Maive Muripi

Gap ReMamonya

Bhazi ne Tuckshop

Mwari Kubva Pandiri

Ma Oyi Oyi (featuring Tocky Vibes)

Zvakatanga Sekutamba

Tinouyako

Dont Worry Chi Town

Robbed In South Africa

Hwindi was robbed of R3 000 at gunpoint in central Pretoria, South Africa, in the early hours of Monday, 14th of November, 2022.[2]

The robbery incident occurred just after he had finished performing and was relaxing close to Willas Lounge in Sunnyside where he shared the stage with comedian-cum-musician Kapfupi.

His manager, Lenny was quoted as saying he believed that the robbery was ordered by some jealous promoters.

Awards

Won the Most Promising Artist at Zimdancehall Awards 2016

Nominated for the Best Live Performer award at the Zimdancehall 2016 Awards

Videos

Changa Chakabhiridha

Ndeipi Gen, a with Hwindi President @ Chillspot Recordz

A day in the life of Hwindi President

Mwari Wekudenga

Maive Muripi

Gap ReMamonya

Hwindi President Live Performance

Hwindi President Freestyle - Ndiri kurangangarira magamba akatisiya





