*''Dont Worry Chi Town''
==Awards==
Latest revision as of 09:51, 6 December 2022
Real name Bessel Mugo Parewa, Hwindi President, is the stage name of award winning Zimbabwean Zimdancehall artist based in Harare. He rose to fame in 2015 with song Tambirai Monarch. Later, the song Handina Kwekunoriisa in which he sings about the phasing out of use of the South African Rand in Zimbabwe, in favour of the Bond Coins, was also a hit. He's popularly known for his signature chant Zvatanga, Bvunza maHwindi pamshika shika
Hwindi President's songs are mostly about the tough work of a Hwindi, a Kombi conductor. Such songs as Changa Chakabhiridha, Tambira Monarch, Handina Kwandinoriisa and Bhazi ne Tuckshop. Hwindi President himself is an actual Hwindi and between music shows, studio and other things he still works as a Hwindi. In 2016, Bustop TV made a film about Hwindi President's work revealing this reality about his life.[1]
Songs
- Changa Chakabhiridha
- Number 1
- Sei ukuti Tsvagai Mabasa
- Handina Kwekunoriisa
- Cherechedza"
- Vekwangu Vanonditemba"
- Ndingori Chihuta
- Mwari Wekudenga
- Maive Muripi
- Gap ReMamonya
- Bhazi ne Tuckshop
- Mwari Kubva Pandiri
- Ma Oyi Oyi (featuring Tocky Vibes)
- Zvakatanga Sekutamba
- Tinouyako
- Dont Worry Chi Town
Robbed In South Africa
Hwindi was robbed of R3 000 at gunpoint in central Pretoria, South Africa, in the early hours of Monday, 14th of November, 2022.[2]
The robbery incident occurred just after he had finished performing and was relaxing close to Willas Lounge in Sunnyside where he shared the stage with comedian-cum-musician Kapfupi.
His manager, Lenny was quoted as saying he believed that the robbery was ordered by some jealous promoters.
Awards
- Won the Most Promising Artist at Zimdancehall Awards 2016
- Nominated for the Best Live Performer award at the Zimdancehall 2016 Awards
