==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]
Hwinza is a Zimdancehall musician who rose to prominence with his track Lula Lula or Sombonyo.
Background
His real name is Simbarashe Magado.[1]
Career
Hwinza rose to prominence through his song Sombonyo which first did the rounds on social media as a studio freestyle. He then went on to record the song at
Controversies
Stealing Song
Jah Master claimed the song Sombonyo was originally his. Speaking on ZiFM Stereo, Jah Master said:
The song, Sombonyo was originally my song. It was just taken and changed a little lines. It is because my marketing strategies were poor and someone just capitalised on that and recorded my song at a different studio.
In his response, Hwinza dismissed the claim and said Jah Master was trying to find an entry point into the industry through a fight.
He said:
I actually took time to write and compose that song. Jah Master is a person looking for a breakthrough and might have thought pulling a stunt like that would improve hype around him. If he really was the originator of the song, why did it blow or become popular after I sang it? Why is it no one knew of the song before I sang it?.
Bus Accident
In December 2020, Hwinza was involved in a bus accident on his way back home from Capetown, South Africa. He survived the crash although he sustained minor injuries.
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Lemuel Chekai, Hwinza Denies Stealing LulaLula, 263Chat, Published: May 8, 2019, Retrieved: December 23, 2020