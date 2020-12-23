|description= Hwinza is a Zimdancehall artist known for his hit song Lulalula.

Hwinza is a Zimdancehall musician who rose to prominence with his track Lula Lula or Sombonyo.

Background

His real name is Simbarashe Magado.[1]

Career

Hwinza rose to prominence through his song Sombonyo which first did the rounds on social media as a studio freestyle. He then went on to record the song at

Controversies

Stealing Song

Jah Master claimed the song Sombonyo was originally his. Speaking on ZiFM Stereo, Jah Master said:

The song, Sombonyo was originally my song. It was just taken and changed a little lines. It is because my marketing strategies were poor and someone just capitalised on that and recorded my song at a different studio.

In his response, Hwinza dismissed the claim and said Jah Master was trying to find an entry point into the industry through a fight.

He said:

I actually took time to write and compose that song. Jah Master is a person looking for a breakthrough and might have thought pulling a stunt like that would improve hype around him. If he really was the originator of the song, why did it blow or become popular after I sang it? Why is it no one knew of the song before I sang it?.

[1]

Bus Accident

In December 2020, Hwinza was involved in a bus accident on his way back home from Capetown, South Africa. He survived the crash although he sustained minor injuries.

Videos

