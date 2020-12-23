Difference between revisions of "Hwinza"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Hwinza''' is a [[Zimdancehall]] musician who rose to prominence with his track ''Lula Lula'' or ''Sombonyo''.
|+
'''Hwinza''' is a [[Zimdancehall]] musician who rose to prominence with his track ''Lula Lula'' or ''Sombonyo''.
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 40:
|Line 40:
|keywords= Hwinza, Hwinza biography, Hwinza new music, Hwinza Lula Lula
|keywords= Hwinza, Hwinza biography, Hwinza new music, Hwinza Lula Lula
|description= Hwinza is a Zimdancehall artist known for his hit song Lulalula.
|description= Hwinza is a Zimdancehall artist known for his hit song Lulalula.
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|−
|image_alt=
|+
|image_alt=
}}
}}
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]
Latest revision as of 08:16, 23 December 2020
Hwinza is a Zimdancehall musician who rose to prominence with his track Lula Lula or Sombonyo.
Background
His real name is Simbarashe Magado.[1]
Career
Hwinza rose to prominence through his song Sombonyo which first did the rounds on social media as a studio freestyle. He then went on to record the song at
Controversies
Stealing Song
Jah Master claimed the song Sombonyo was originally his. Speaking on ZiFM Stereo, Jah Master said:
The song, Sombonyo was originally my song. It was just taken and changed a little lines. It is because my marketing strategies were poor and someone just capitalised on that and recorded my song at a different studio.
In his response, Hwinza dismissed the claim and said Jah Master was trying to find an entry point into the industry through a fight.
He said:
I actually took time to write and compose that song. Jah Master is a person looking for a breakthrough and might have thought pulling a stunt like that would improve hype around him. If he really was the originator of the song, why did it blow or become popular after I sang it? Why is it no one knew of the song before I sang it?.
Bus Accident
In December 2020, Hwinza was involved in a bus accident on his way back home from Capetown, South Africa. He survived the crash although he sustained minor injuries.
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Lemuel Chekai, Hwinza Denies Stealing LulaLula, 263Chat, Published: May 8, 2019, Retrieved: December 23, 2020