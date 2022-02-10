Following this change in status, the Institute was re-organised with a Council, representative of a wide cross-section of our business and professional community, responsible for overall direction and policy, an Executive Committee responsible for the on-going management of the Institute’s affairs and an Executive Director as the head of the Secretariat.

Following this change in status, the Institute was re-organised with a Council, representative of a wide cross-section of our business and professional community, responsible for overall direction and policy, an Executive Committee responsible for the on-going management of the Institute’s affairs and an Executive Director as the head of the Secretariat.

The '''Institute of Directors Zimbabwe''' is a non - profit membership-based association for professional leaders which has a mandate is to support businesses and the people who run them. The IODZ does this mainly through training.

The '''Institute of Directors Zimbabwe''' is a non-profit membership-based association for professional leaders which has a mandate is to support businesses and the people who run them. The IODZ does this mainly through training.

| language = <!-- or: | languages = --> <!--Any official language or languages used by the organization-->

| language = <!-- or: | languages = --> <!--Any official language or languages used by the organization-->

The Institute of Directors Zimbabwe is a non-profit membership-based association for professional leaders which has a mandate is to support businesses and the people who run them. The IODZ does this mainly through training.

Leadership

Chairman 2021 - 2022: Kangai Maukazuva

History

The Institute of Directors (IoD) was founded in the United Kingdom (UK) in 1903 and was granted a Royal Charter in 1906. Unlike many Chartered Institutes, it is not, at least at present, an examining body but first and foremost considers itself a training institute.

It was not until 1958 that the IoD established its first branch outside UK and had its inaugural meeting in Harare, Zimbabwe, in March 1958. Following this development, the IoD spread its wings rapidly throughout the Commonwealth and elsewhere and today there are divisions or associated institutions in over 100 countries including Canada, Hong Kong, Kenya, Jamaica, Malta, New Zealand, Nigeria, The Republic of Ireland, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique and Mauritius.

At the end of 1993, the Institute adopted an Affiliate status to the IoD UK and became known as ’The Institute of Directors Zimbabwe’ (IoDZ).

Following this change in status, the Institute was re-organised with a Council, representative of a wide cross-section of our business and professional community, responsible for overall direction and policy, an Executive Committee responsible for the on-going management of the Institute’s affairs and an Executive Director as the head of the Secretariat.



