Difference between revisions of "I Finton"

'''I Finton''' real name Tapiwa Mumbure, is a Zimbabwean born Reggae musician based in Germany. He appeared on Season 10 of The Voice Germany.

Background

He was born Tapiwa Mumbure in Dangamvura, Mutare. His brother died of cancer at a young age.[1]

Personal Life

He met his wife in Zimbabwe in 2012 when he performed at the German School. He moved to Germany in 2014 and the two married in 2016.[2]

Career

He recorded his first album with MTTB studios in Mutare.[3] The musician released his album Shamiso in 2019.The album was a mixture of afro fusion and international beats to cater for his local and foreign fans.The title track was dedicated to his daughter Shamiso.[4]

Appearance On The Voice Germany

I Finton appeared on Season 10 of The Voice Germany. For his blind auditions performance, he sang a rendition of Bob Marley's Redemption Song.

He became the third Zimbabwean in the diaspora to join the voice reality show, the first being Brian Nhira who made some inroads on the blind auditions of the US version in 2016. The second was Donel Mangena who performed on Season 7 of The Voice UK.

I Finton joined Mark Forster's team on The Voice German after the German buzzed.