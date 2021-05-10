Ian Chamunorwa Nyarungwe Haruperi is a Zimbabwean businessman based in South Africa with footprints in Zambia and Dubai. Haruperi made headlines in 2020 after authorities in Zambia confiscated his Bugatti Veyron that was imported into the country, pending investigations into possible money laundering.

Haruperi is an associate of Zimbabwe-based British property tycoon Nicholas van Hoogstraten and Krugerrand dealer Frank Buyanga. He is also a former Hwange Colliery and Rainbow Tourism Group board member.[1]

Businesses

Ian Chamunorwa Nyarungwe Haruperi is a loan shark. He is in the business of lending people money under his company Chardore Properties Limited in exchange for immovable property, in this case, title deeds for cash.[2]

Bugatti Veyron

In 2020, authorities in Zambia confiscated Bugatti Veyron believed to be Ian Chamunorwa Nyarungwe Haruperi's. The vehicle was confiscated and would be released following the finalisation of investigations into possible money laundering. The Bugatti Veyron Hypercar landed at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka and torched a storm on social media platforms in southern Africa.

Zambia Revenue Authority then confiscated the vehicle after numerous concerns from the public. At the time, Zambia Revenue Authority said the owner had paid all the taxes relating to its clearance.[3]

Kalusha Bwalya Loan Lawsuit

In 2012, Kalusha Bwalya lost a house in Lusaka’s posh Woodlands area after he failed to pay a US$26 250 loan he borrowed from Chamunorwa Haruperi in 2008.

Bwalya brought Haruperi to court contesting the terms under which he borrowed the money. A Lusaka High Court Judge Mr Nigel Mutuna ruled against Bwalya. Bwalya appealed against the High Court ruling.

Bwalya approached Chardore Properties Limited for a loan. Haruperi agreed to lend Bwalya the sum of US$26 250 on condition that he deposits the title deeds to his property, stand 921 in Woodlands, Lusaka. Upon Haruperi’s request, Bwalya executed a contract of sale and deed of assignment in respect of the property.[2]