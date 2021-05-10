|description= Ian Chamunorwa Nyarungwe Haruperi is a Zimbabwean businessman based in South Africa with footprints in Zambia and Dubai. Haruperi made headlines in 2020 after authorities in Zambia confiscated his Bugatti Veyron that was imported into the country, pending investigations into possible money laundering.

|description= Ian Chamunorwa Nyarungwe Haruperi is a Zimbabwean businessman based in South Africa with footprints in Zambia and Dubai. Haruperi made headlines in 2020 after authorities in Zambia confiscated his Bugatti Veyron that was imported into the country, pending investigations into possible money laundering.

Ian Chamunorwa Nyarungwe Haruperi

Ian Chamunorwa Nyarungwe Haruperi is a Zimbabwean businessman based in South Africa with footprints in Zambia and Dubai. Haruperi made headlines in 2020 after authorities in Zambia confiscated his Bugatti Veyron that was imported into the country, pending investigations into possible money laundering.

Haruperi is an associate of Zimbabwe-based British property tycoon Nicholas van Hoogstraten and Krugerrand dealer Frank Buyanga. He is also a former Hwange Colliery and Rainbow Tourism Group board member.[1]

Education

Haruperi has an undergraduate degree from Middlesex University.[2] Haruperi holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Middlesex University, United Kingdom and a Certificate in Stock Brokering and Investment Advisory.

Career

According to an online biography, Ian Chamunorwa Nyarungwe Haruperi is a Managing Director at Chardore Holdings Ltd. and a Managing Director at Investor Link Minerals Ltd.

He was on the Board of Directors at Rainbow Tourism Group Ltd. Haruperi was previously employed as Independent Non-Executive Director by Hwange Colliery Co. Ltd. and Non-Executive Director by Hamilton Insurance Pvt Ltd.[2][1]

He has several years work experience as Managing Director for an organisation dealing in mining, properties, finance and investments. Haruperi was the Director of Mining Procurement for Memotek Ltd from 2001 to 2003. He has international involvement in developing greenfields projects ranging from desktop studies, mine layouts, initial drill plans, drilling and exploration to investments in large scale mining including international stock exchange listings.

Businesses

Ian Chamunorwa Nyarungwe Haruperi is a loan shark. He is in the business of lending people money under his company Chardore Properties Limited in exchange for immovable property, in this case, title deeds for cash.[3]

Net Worth

While his exact or estimated net worth is unknown, Ian Chamunorwa Nyarungwe Haruperi bought a 1/12 special edition Bugatti Veyron worth about $2 million (R30 million) in 2020. This suggests Haruperi is a multimillionaire.[4]

Bugatti Veyron

In 2020, authorities in Zambia confiscated Bugatti Veyron believed to be Ian Chamunorwa Nyarungwe Haruperi's. The vehicle was confiscated and would be released following the finalisation of investigations into possible money laundering. The Bugatti Veyron Hypercar landed at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka and torched a storm on social media platforms in southern Africa.

Zambia Revenue Authority then confiscated the vehicle after numerous concerns from the public. At the time, Zambia Revenue Authority said the owner had paid all the taxes relating to its clearance.[5]

Kalusha Bwalya Loan Lawsuit

In 2012, Kalusha Bwalya lost a house in Lusaka’s posh Woodlands area after he failed to pay a US$26 250 loan he borrowed from Chamunorwa Haruperi in 2008.

Bwalya brought Haruperi to court contesting the terms under which he borrowed the money. A Lusaka High Court Judge Mr Nigel Mutuna ruled against Bwalya. Bwalya appealed against the High Court ruling.

Bwalya approached Chardore Properties Limited for a loan. Haruperi agreed to lend Bwalya the sum of US$26 250 on condition that he deposits the title deeds to his property, stand 921 in Woodlands, Lusaka. Upon Haruperi’s request, Bwalya executed a contract of sale and deed of assignment in respect of the property.[3]