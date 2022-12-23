Difference between revisions of "Ian Makone"

* [[Wonder Chinamora]] of MDC–N with 540 votes or 2.64 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Goromonzi]] West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Ian Muteto Makone is a Zimbabwean politician, Councilor for Harare Ward 18 and a member of the MDC Alliance. Ian was chief advisor to the late Morgan Tsvangirai and also chief secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office during the Government of National Unity.[1]





Personal Details

No information could be found on his age or place of birth.

He is married to Theresa Makone.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Harare Municipality with 6747 votes, beating Angelina Simangele Zachariah of Zanu PF with 2484 votes, Elizabeth Maswerandini Majongwe of PRC with 257 votes, Kelvin Motsi, independent with 205 votes, Praisemore Cliford Jabangwe, independent with 167 votes, Neville Sunungurayi Mutsvangwa, independent with 143 votes, Gabriel Tinashe Mapfunde of BZA with 98 votes, Michael Meki of ZDU with 41 votes and Patrice Kudakwashe Nyatanga of NCA with 28 votes. [2]

Ian Makone of MDC–T with 7 123 votes or 34.88 percent,

