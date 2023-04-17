Difference between revisions of "Ian Makone"

The report showed that the [[City of Harare]] was not allowed full involvement in the deal which was imposed on Harare by the [[Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing|Local Government]] ministry. The contract was evaluated by the Public Private Partnership (PPP) unit in the [[Ministry of Finance and Economic Development|Finance]] ministry. And due diligence was not followed in awarding Geogenix BV, formerly Integrated Energy BV, the contract to operate the Pomona dumpsite. The PPP unit was established in the Ministry of [[Ministry of Finance and Economic Development|Finance and Economic Development]] by section 34 of the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency Act [Chapter 14:37]. <ref name="Pomona deal to cost Harare staggering US$1b"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/thestandard/news/article/200010268/pomona-deal-to-cost-harare-staggering-us1b#:~:text=The%20Pomona%20deal%20is%20set,from%20the%2030%2Dyear%20deal. Pomona deal to cost Harare staggering US$1b], The Independent, Published: 16 April 2023, Retrieved: 16 April 2023''</ref>

A [[City of Harare|CoH]] Councillors investigation (Chaired by '''Ian Makone''') into the [[Pomona Dump deal]], has revealed that it would cost the [[City of Harare]] over US$1 billion while the city would derive revenue of US$60.39 million from the sale of electricity. The total cost of the project to City of Harare over the period of 30 years period will be US$1,002,202,001.65.

'''2018''' - A cousin of the same name was elected to Ward 2 [[Bindura Municipality]] with 515 votes, beating [[Theresa Myandadzi]] of Zanu PF with 483 votes, [[Catharine Hove]], independent, with 270 votes, and [[Trevor Thomas Mapfumo]] of NPF with 61 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

'''2018''' – elected to Ward 2 [[Bindura Municipality]] with 515 votes, beating [[Theresa Myandadzi]] of Zanu PF with 483 votes, [[Catharine Hove]], independent, with 270 votes, and [[Trevor Thomas Mapfumo]] of NPF with 61 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

'''2018''' – elected to Ward 18 [[Harare Municipality]] with 6747 votes, beating [[Angelina Simangele Zachariah]] of Zanu PF with 2484 votes, [[Elizabeth Maswerandini Majongwe]] of PRC with 257 votes, [[Kelvin Motsi]], independent with 205 votes, [[Praisemore Cliford Jabangwe]], independent with 167 votes, [[Neville Sunungurayi Mutsvangwa]], independent with 143 votes, [[Gabriel Tinashe Mapfunde]] of BZA with 98 votes, [[Michael Meki]] of ZDU with 41 votes and [[Patrice Kudakwashe Nyatanga]] of NCA with 28 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

'''2018''' – elected to Ward 18 [[Harare Municipality]] with 6747 votes, beating [[Angelina Simangele Zachariah]] of Zanu PF with 2484 votes, [[Elizabeth Maswerandini Majongwe]] of PRC with 257 votes, [[Kelvin Motsi]], independent with 205 votes, [[Praisemore Cliford Jabangwe]], independent with 167 votes, [[Neville Sunungurayi Mutsvangwa]], independent with 143 votes, [[Gabriel Tinashe Mapfunde]] of BZA with 98 votes, [[Michael Meki]] of ZDU with 41 votes and [[Patrice Kudakwashe Nyatanga]] of NCA with 28 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

'''Ian Muteto Makone' '' ''(and his cousin of the same name, Cllr Ward 2 [[Bindura]]) '' is a Zimbabwean politician, Councilor for Harare Ward 18 and a member of the [[MDC Alliance]]. Ian was chief advisor to the late [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] and also chief secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office during the [[Government of National Unity]].<ref name="standard "> [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2010/07/22/tsvangirai-his-own-man-makone/ Tsvangirai his own man — Makone],'' The Zimbabwe Independent, published: 12 Sep 2013, retrieved: 3 Sep 2018''</ref>

'''Ian Muteto Makone''' is a Zimbabwean politician, Councilor for Harare Ward 18 and a member of the [[MDC Alliance]]. Ian was chief advisor to the late [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] and also chief secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office during the [[Government of National Unity]].<ref name="standard "> [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2010/07/22/tsvangirai-his-own-man-makone/ Tsvangirai his own man — Makone],'' The Zimbabwe Independent, published: 12 Sep 2013, retrieved: 3 Sep 2018''</ref>

Ian Muteto Makone (and his cousin of the same name, Cllr Ward 2 Bindura) is a Zimbabwean politician, Councilor for Harare Ward 18 and a member of the MDC Alliance. Ian was chief advisor to the late Morgan Tsvangirai and also chief secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office during the Government of National Unity.[1]





Personal Details

No information could be found on his age or place of birth.

He is married to Theresa Makone.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Harare Municipality with 6747 votes, beating Angelina Simangele Zachariah of Zanu PF with 2484 votes, Elizabeth Maswerandini Majongwe of PRC with 257 votes, Kelvin Motsi, independent with 205 votes, Praisemore Cliford Jabangwe, independent with 167 votes, Neville Sunungurayi Mutsvangwa, independent with 143 votes, Gabriel Tinashe Mapfunde of BZA with 98 votes, Michael Meki of ZDU with 41 votes and Patrice Kudakwashe Nyatanga of NCA with 28 votes. [2]

2018 - A cousin of the same name was elected to Ward 2 Bindura Municipality with 515 votes, beating Theresa Myandadzi of Zanu PF with 483 votes, Catharine Hove, independent, with 270 votes, and Trevor Thomas Mapfumo of NPF with 61 votes. [2]

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi West returned to Parliament:

Biata Nyamupinga of Zanu PF with 12 758 votes or 62.47 percent,

Ian Makone of MDC–T with 7 123 votes or 34.88 percent,

of MDC–T with 7 123 votes or 34.88 percent, Wonder Chinamora of MDC–N with 540 votes or 2.64 percent,

Total 20 421 votes

Pomona Dump deal 2023 Councillors Report Councillors Report

A CoH Councillors investigation (Chaired by Ian Makone) into the Pomona Dump deal, has revealed that it would cost the City of Harare over US$1 billion while the city would derive revenue of US$60.39 million from the sale of electricity. The total cost of the project to City of Harare over the period of 30 years period will be US$1,002,202,001.65.

The report showed that the City of Harare was not allowed full involvement in the deal which was imposed on Harare by the Local Government ministry. The contract was evaluated by the Public Private Partnership (PPP) unit in the Finance ministry. And due diligence was not followed in awarding Geogenix BV, formerly Integrated Energy BV, the contract to operate the Pomona dumpsite. The PPP unit was established in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development by section 34 of the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency Act [Chapter 14:37]. [3]