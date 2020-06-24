Difference between revisions of "Ian Makone"

From Pindula
m
Line 81: Line 81:
 
     }}
 
     }}
  
'''Ian Makone''' is a Zimbabwean politician,  Ward Councilor for Harare ward 18 and a member of the[[MDC Alliance]]. Ian was also chief advisor to Morgan Tsvangirai chief secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office during the [[Government of National Unity]].<ref name="standard "> [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2010/07/22/tsvangirai-his-own-man-makone/ Tsvangirai his own man — Makone],'' The Zimbabwe Independent, published: 12 Sep 2013, retrieved: 3 Sep 2018''</ref>
+
'''Ian Makone''' is a Zimbabwean politician,  Ward Councilor for Harare ward 18 and a member of the[[MDC Alliance]]. Ian was chief advisor to the late [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] and chief secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office during the [[Government of National Unity]].<ref name="standard "> [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2010/07/22/tsvangirai-his-own-man-makone/ Tsvangirai his own man — Makone],'' The Zimbabwe Independent, published: 12 Sep 2013, retrieved: 3 Sep 2018''</ref>
  
  

Revision as of 12:23, 24 June 2020

Ian Makone
Ian makone.jpeg
Political partyMDC Alliance
Spouse(s)Theresa Makone

Ian Makone is a Zimbabwean politician, Ward Councilor for Harare ward 18 and a member of theMDC Alliance. Ian was chief advisor to the late Morgan Tsvangirai and chief secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office during the Government of National Unity.[1]


Background

Ian is married to Theresa Makone.

References

  1. Tsvangirai his own man — Makone, The Zimbabwe Independent, published: 12 Sep 2013, retrieved: 3 Sep 2018
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Ian_Makone&oldid=89713"