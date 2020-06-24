Difference between revisions of "Ian Makone"
From Pindula
|
m
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
}}
}}
|−
'''Ian Makone''' is a Zimbabwean politician, Ward Councilor for Harare ward 18 and a member of the[[MDC Alliance]]. Ian was
|+
'''Ian Makone''' is a Zimbabwean politician, Ward Councilor for Harare ward 18 and a member of the[[MDC Alliance]]. Ian was chief advisor to Morgan Tsvangiraichief secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office during the [[Government of National Unity]].<ref name="standard "> [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2010/07/22/tsvangirai-his-own-man-makone/ Tsvangirai his own man — Makone],'' The Zimbabwe Independent, published: 12 Sep 2013, retrieved: 3 Sep 2018''</ref>
Revision as of 12:23, 24 June 2020
|Ian Makone
|Political party
|MDC Alliance
|Spouse(s)
|Theresa Makone
Ian Makone is a Zimbabwean politician, Ward Councilor for Harare ward 18 and a member of theMDC Alliance. Ian was chief advisor to the late Morgan Tsvangirai and chief secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office during the Government of National Unity.[1]
Background
Ian is married to Theresa Makone.
References
- ↑ Tsvangirai his own man — Makone, The Zimbabwe Independent, published: 12 Sep 2013, retrieved: 3 Sep 2018