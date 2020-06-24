Difference between revisions of "Ian Makone"

−

'''Ian Makone''' is a Zimbabwean politician, Ward Councilor for Harare ward 18 and a member of the[[MDC Alliance]]. Ian was also chief advisor to Morgan Tsvangirai chief secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office during the [[Government of National Unity]].<ref name="standard "> [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2010/07/22/tsvangirai-his-own-man-makone/ Tsvangirai his own man — Makone],'' The Zimbabwe Independent, published: 12 Sep 2013, retrieved: 3 Sep 2018''</ref>

