Dr Ian Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean academic and cleric. Ndlovu is the founding leader of Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries.

Background

Wife

Ian Ndlovu's wife is Angel Ndlovu. She is the coordinator of the Women's Fellowship and Children's Ministry.[1]

Children

Ndlovu and his wife Angel have two sons together.[1]

Education

He holds an undergraduate degree from Midlands State University. Ndlovu also holds a Master of Science in Banking and Financial Services from the National University of Science and Technology. Ian Ndlovu graduated with a Doctorate in Management Studies from the University of South Africa. His doctoral thesis was titled "Commodity Price Volatility, Stock Market Performance and Economic Growth: Evidence from BRICS Countries."[2]

Career as an academic=

Between April 2002 and February 2008 he was a high school teacher specializing in Advanced Level Economics. He became a university lecturer in January 2005. He started lecturing at Zimbabwe Open University in January 2005. Ndlovu was a part-time teaching assistant for Business Statistics, Money & Banking, Credit Risk Management and Principles of Economics. Ian Ndlovu is a Lecturer in Economics and Econometrics courses at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).[1][2]

World Business Institute, Research for Growth

In 2015 he became an Associate Fellow of the World Business Institute of Melbourne, Australia. His responsibility is to contribute to the research and conference activities of the World Business Institute by being a reviewer, presenter/speaker at Conferences and Workshops.[2]





Career as a cleric

Ian Ndlovu founded Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries (DKBM) in July 2008. In February 2008, Ndlovu relocated from Gwanda to Bulawayo. According to DKBM's website, it was during this period that God prompted Ndlovu to establish a church in Nkulumane, a suburb in Bulawayo. The ministry started as a small prayer group with three people.[3]

Prophecies