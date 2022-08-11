Ibbo Mandaza is a politician, academic and businessman who is also the director of a local think-tank Sapes Trust.

Background

He was born Ibbo Joseph Mandaza in 1948. He has used the name Joseph Ibbotson.

Education

Mandaza holds the following qualifications:

B.A. and BSc honors degree in Political Science from the University of Zimbabwe

Doctorate degree in Political Science from the University of New York.

He came to the fore during the 1990s when he was the Editor in Chief of the now defunct The Sunday Mirror. He is alleged to have ill-treated the reporters forcing them out at will and sometimes using violence.[1] He is said to have lost the paper after it was said to have been taken over by members of the security service.[2] Mandaza was said to have been facing several accusations chief among them was stealing funds from The Mirror.[1]

Teaching career

Mandaza was at one point a history teacher at Kutama College and at Marist Brothers College in Kwekwe[3]

Political career

He was speculated to have been a staunch supporter of ZANU PF for a long time and becoming Solomon Mujuru's confidante and advisor at one time.[4] At the formation of Simba Makoni's party Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn, Mandaza became a member of the party's National Management Committee (NMC). His first ever political contest came in 2008 when he was vying for a House of Assembly seat representing Mazowe West as an independent candidate but lost the election.[5] Mandaza has also been in the news several times for his political comments some of which he claimed that Robert Mugabe would lose the 2013 presidential race.[6] During the colonial period, Mandaza was arrested and detained for his anti-colonial sentiment which even cost him his job at Kutama College.[3]

Businesses Interests

He founded the Zimbabwe Mirror Newspapers group in 1997 becoming its Chief Executive and Chief editor until 2005. He was also the owner of Sapem magazine that was published in the early 2000s.

SAPES TRUST

Mandaza is one of the Founding Trustees of the Non-Governmental Network, SAPES TRUST.[7] He is a current trustee of the organisation.

Positions held

Chairman of the Rainbow Tourism Group from 1992 to 2009 Current Executive Chairman of the Southern African Political Economy Series (SAPES) Trust Executive Director of the Southern Africa Reseach Institute for Policy Studies (SARIPS) until 2013.[8]

Books

He has authored and co-authored various books and researches including:

Culture, History and Science and Technology-Based Economic Strategies in Africa: A View from Political Economy (Perspectives on African Book Development)

Improved Policy Analysis and Management in Southern Africa: Rethinking Policy Analysis and Management Framework (Managing the Public Service: Strategies for Improvement Series)

The Peace and Security Databank Project Report (Southern Africa Political Economy)

Race, Colour and Class in Southern Africa: A Study of the Coloured Question in the Context of an Analysis of the Colonial and White Settler Racial ... Twentieth Century Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi

Reflections On the Crisis In the Democracy (Perspectives on African Book Development)

Southern Africa in the 1990's: Towards a Research Agenda (Occasional Paper).













