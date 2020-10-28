Difference between revisions of "Idah Mbiriza"

In July 2018, Idah Mbiriza was elected to Ward 2 Chegutu RDC as an independent with 1162 votes.

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Chegutu RDC with 1162 votes, beating Bvumai Lloyd Chakanetsa of MDC-Alliance with 1039 votes, Wadzanai Chisango of Zanu-PF with 754 votes and Obert Timbayi of MDC-Alliance with 91 votes. [1]

