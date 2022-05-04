Difference between revisions of "Idaishe Olivia Chengu"
Latest revision as of 16:31, 4 May 2022
|Idaishe Olivia Chengu
|Died
|14 May 2017
West End Hospital
|Cause of death
|Liver Complications
|Resting place
|Mutorashanga
|Spouse(s)
|George Charamba
|Children
|7
|Relatives
|Tendai Chengu
Idaishe Olivia Chengu also known as Idaishe Olivia Charamba was the wife of George Charamba. She was a lawyer by training.
Background
Chengu was married by George Charamba after his divorce from his first wife Dr Rudo Grace Gwata-Charamba. Ignatius Chombo said Charamba used to make several donations to people in Zvimba North Constituency.[1]
She had a brother named Tendai Chengu and her father was the first headmaster in Mutorashanga. Idaishe Olivia Chengu had a child named Tonderai from a previous marriage and she had three children with George Charamba who had three children from his first marriage.[2]
Death
On 14 May 2017, Idaishe Olivia Chengu died at West End Hospital aged 45 after succumbing to liver complications. She was buried at her rural home in Mutorashanga on 16 May 2017.[1]George Charamba said it was his decision for Chengu to be buried in Mutorashanga and not his rural home in Buhera because he wanted to maintain sound family ties with his in-laws and his children.
Charamba said:
"I want you to understand this because people will write whatever they are going to write as to why we have buried Idaishe in Mutorashanga and not in Buhera. I want to say let it be known to all men and women of goodwill that when my wife died, the Chengu family asked me to make a decision. I realised that it was going to be very difficult for Tonderai (the child of his wife from her first marriage) to come and visit the tomb of his mother without a sense of awkwardness. So it was my personal decision that Idaishe should come and be buried here so that it’s easier to all the children. I really wanted to maintain the unity of the family and that is basically the decision."
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Tendai Mugabe, Charamba’s wife dies, mourned, The Herald, Published: May 15, 2017, Retrieved: May 4, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Tendai Mugabe, Huge send-off for Charamba’s wife, The Herald, Published: May 17, 2017, Retrieved: May 4, 2022