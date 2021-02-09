Difference between revisions of "Idirashe Dongo"

In July 2018, Idirashe Dongo was elected unopposed to Ward 30 Zibagwe RDC, for Zanu PF.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected unopposed to Ward 30 Zibagwe RDC. [1]

Events

Further Reading

