Latest revision as of 10:13, 11 January 2022
Igho Ubiribo affectionately known as Tiny is a Nigerian.
Background
Igho Ubiribo grew up with Nigerian musician Davido.[1]
Wife
Igho Ubiribo's wife is Danielle Allen.
In 2021, the couple had their names tattooed on each other fingers.[2]
Lobola Celebrations
The couple's lobola celebrations were held on Saturday 9 January 2022 in Harare with green being the main theme. They roped in the services of Yollanda Mubaiwa of Exquisite Events for the event’s coordination. The metre-long tier cake was baked by Mrs Micheals. The lobola celebrations were attended by Nigerian musician Davido, Mike Chimombe, Jackie Ngarande, Pokello Nare, Tanya Chikuni, Michelle Chiyangwa, Pamela and Martin Hakunavanhu, Tazvi Mhaka and Luminitsa Dumbisa Jemwa and Trish Carmen.
Guests were presented with gift packs that included a torch inscribed with the couple names, diaries, notepads and branded umbrellas as souvenirs.[3]
References
- ↑ Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Daniella and Tiny’s splendiferous lobola binge, The Herald, Published: January 10, 2022, Retrieved: January 11, 2022
- ↑ Faith Shinky Mundere, Danielle Allen off the market, The Freight Forwarders Magazine, Published: July 7, 2021, retrieved: January 10, 2022
- ↑ Tafadzwa Zimoyo, What a wedding!…Dani, Igho paint social media green with lavish lobola ceremony, The Chronicle, Published: Januaty 10, 2022, Retrieved: January 10, 2022