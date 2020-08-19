Difference between revisions of "Ignatious Matenga"

In July 2018, Ignatious Matenga was elected to Ward 28 Bikita RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 384 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 28 Bikita RDC with 384 votes, beating Melody Mutetwa of MDC-Alliance with 237 votes and Kumbirai Wisdom Tererai of NPP with 29 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

