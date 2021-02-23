In February 2021, former Cabinet minister Ignatius Chombo was arrested on charges emanating from his tenure as Minister of Local Government from the year 2000 to 2015.

Charges

Chombo is accused of several counts of fraud and criminal abuse of office which he denies. He is accused of facilitating the grabbing of residential stands by the former First Lady Grace Mugabe who gave some of these stands to close family members and other relatives.

The charges have been extracted from the report of the Land Commission headed by Justice Uchena.

Fraud

On the fraud charge, Chombo on a date unknown but sometime during the period extending from the year 2000 to 2015, abused his position as Minister of Local Government and illegally caused desperate land seekers to deposit into his personal account, various amounts of money for Land development.

He is said not to have remitted the funds for development purposes. Chombo also misrepresented to would-be beneficiaries that if they contribute the money into his personal account he would allocate stands to them at Kia Ora farm, Zvimba Rural District but after the money was deposited he did not allocate the stands.[1]