Difference between revisions of "Ignatius Jakarasi"

In July 2018, Ignatius Jakarasi was elected to Ward 27 Mutoko RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 3575 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 27 Mutoko RDC with 3575 votes, beating Taruvinga Chinyakata of MDC-Alliance with 195 votes and Brian Nyachiya, independent with 75 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]