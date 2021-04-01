In 2021 he wrote the first-ever ChiShona PhD thesis at Rhodes University where he was reading African Language Studies. His thesis was titled “CHAVE CHEMUTENGURE VHIRI RENGORO: HUSARUNGANO NERWENDO RWENGANO DZEVASHONA. The folktale in confrontation with a changing world: a Shona storyteller’s autoethnography.” <ref name="Rhodes University"> [https://www.ru.ac.za/latestnews/africanlanguagesstudentwritesfirst-everchishonaphdthesisatrhodesuniver.html African Languages student writes first-ever ChiShona PhD thesis at Rhodes University], ''Rhodes University, Published: 1 April 2021, Retrieved: 1 April 2021''</ref>

Ignatius Tirivangani Mabasa is a Zimbabwean Shona language expert, writer, storyteller, filmmaker, and musician. In 2021 he made history after being the first person ever to write the ChiShona PhD thesis at Rhodes University.

Background

He was born in Mount Darwin and grew up on his grandfather's farm there.

Education

He attended school in Chitungwiza, where he began to write short stories. He studied Shona and linguistics at the University of Zimbabwe. He was awarded a scholarship to attend the University of Oslo, where he received the M.Phil. in Media, Democracy and Development in 1998. The following year, he received a Fulbright Scholarship to teach writing and literature in Illinois.

In 2021 he wrote the first-ever ChiShona PhD thesis at Rhodes University where he was reading African Language Studies. His thesis was titled “CHAVE CHEMUTENGURE VHIRI RENGORO: HUSARUNGANO NERWENDO RWENGANO DZEVASHONA. The folktale in confrontation with a changing world: a Shona storyteller’s autoethnography.” [1]