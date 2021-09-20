Difference between revisions of "Ihlathi High School"
Revision as of 14:51, 20 September 2021
Ihlathi High School is in Tshabalala, Mzilikazi school district, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. It started in the early '70s.
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 586305800 Nidza Rd, Tshabalala, PO Box 23 Mzilikazi District, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 491860, 09 491859, 09 491858, (09) 71858.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Ihlathi Secondary School is a high school that is located in the suburb of Tshabalala, Bulawayo. It's catchment includes Sizinda and Nkulumane.
The school was established in the early 1970s. The name Ihlathi means a dense forest.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
