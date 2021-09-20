Difference between revisions of "Ihlathi High School"
Ihlathi High School is in Tshabalala, Mzilikazi school district, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. It started in the early '70s.
'''Ihlathi High School''' is in Tshabalala, Mzilikazi school district, [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]. It started in the early '70s.
[[File:.jpg|thumb|]]
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
History
==History==
'''Ihlathi Secondary School'''
Ihlathi Secondary School is located in the suburb of Tshabalala, Bulawayo. It's catchment includes Sizinda and Nkulumane.
The school was established in the early 1970s. The name Ihlathi means a dense forest.
The school was established in the early '''1970'''s. The name Ihlathi means a dense forest.
keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=
|image=.
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
Ihlathi High School is in Tshabalala, Mzilikazi school district, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. It started in the early '70s.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 586305800 Nidza Rd, Tshabalala, PO Box 23 Mzilikazi District, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 491860, 09 491859, 09 491858, (09) 71858.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
Ihlathi Secondary School is located in the suburb of Tshabalala, Bulawayo. It's catchment includes Sizinda and Nkulumane.
The school was established in the early 1970s. The name Ihlathi means a dense forest.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.