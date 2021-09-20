The school was established in the early '''1970'''s. The name Ihlathi means a dense forest.

'''Ihlathi Secondary School''' is a high school that is located in the suburb of Tshabalala, Bulawayo. It's catchment includes Sizinda and Nkulumane.

Ihlathi High School is in Tshabalala, Mzilikazi school district, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. It started in the early '70s.

Ilhathi High School sign

Location

(September 2021)

Address: 586305800 Nidza Rd, Tshabalala, PO Box 23 Mzilikazi District, Bulawayo.

Telephone: 09 491860, 09 491859, 09 491858, (09) 71858.

Cell:

Email:

Web:



History

Ihlathi Secondary School is located in the suburb of Tshabalala, Bulawayo. It's catchment includes Sizinda and Nkulumane.

The school was established in the early 1970s. The name Ihlathi means a dense forest.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information