Difference between revisions of "Ilala Lodge Hotel"

Ilala Lodge Hotel is a family-run Zimbabwean hotel. The hotel is located in Victoria Falls. The Victoria Falls National Park borders the front of the hotel.

Contact Details

  • Email: onlinereservations@ilalalodge.com
  • Telephone Numbers: +263 (0) 83 2844737/8/9, +263 (0) 71 2401814, +263 (0) 83 2842650
  • Website: Ilala Lodge Hotel

Activities

  • Ra-Ikane Zambezi River Cruise
  • Tour of Victoria Falls
  • Scenic flights
  • River Activities
  • Adrenalin Activities such as bungee jumping off the world-famous Victoria Falls Bridge, Gorge Swing, Zip Line across the Batoka Gorge or the Flying Fox.
  • Game viewing activities at The Victoria Falls National Park and the Zambezi National Park
  • Devil’s Pool[1]

