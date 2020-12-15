Difference between revisions of "Ilala Lodge Hotel"
Ilala Lodge Hotel is a family-run Zimbabwean hotel. The hotel is located in Victoria Falls. The Victoria Falls National Park borders the front of the hotel.
Contact Details
- Email: onlinereservations@ilalalodge.com
- Telephone Numbers: +263 (0) 83 2844737/8/9, +263 (0) 71 2401814, +263 (0) 83 2842650
- Website: Ilala Lodge Hotel
Activities
- Ra-Ikane Zambezi River Cruise
- Tour of Victoria Falls
- Scenic flights
- River Activities
- Adrenalin Activities such as bungee jumping off the world-famous Victoria Falls Bridge, Gorge Swing, Zip Line across the Batoka Gorge or the Flying Fox.
- Game viewing activities at The Victoria Falls National Park and the Zambezi National Park
- Devil’s Pool[1]
