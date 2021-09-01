Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Ilsa College"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 34: Line 34:
 
'''Ilsa College''' is a college located at 57 Fife Avenue [[Harare]] Central. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
 
'''Ilsa College''' is a college located at 57 Fife Avenue [[Harare]] Central. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
  
{| class="pintablefloat" 
 
|+Articles You Might Like
 
|- class="pintablemore" 
 
| |
 
* [[Zimbabwe School Examinations Council|Zimsec Paper Leaks]]
 
* [[David Coltart]]
 
  
|}
+
Schools [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
  
 +
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 +
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 +
==Location==
 +
('''September 2021''') <br/>
 +
'''Address:''' 57 Fife Avenue <br/>
 +
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
 +
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 +
'''Email:''' <br/>
 +
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ilsacollege.co.zw/ <br/>
  
 +
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
 +
==History==
  
 +
==School Grounds==
 +
Grounds, buildings,
  
 +
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 +
Student body, number and ages
 +
Staff,
 +
* courses offered, to what levels.
  
 
  
==References==
+
==Events==
</references>
+
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
 +
 
 +
==Associations==
 +
Famous names associated with the school.
 +
 
 +
==Other information==
 +
 
 +
==Further Reading==
 +
 
 +
 
 +
==++==++==++==++==++
 +
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 +
==++==++==++==++==++
 +
SEO template
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=About Ilsa College - Pindula
+
|title=Ilsa College
|titlemode=replace
+
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=WikipediaIlsa College, ##High School##, ##School##, Form One Places, Lower Six Places
+
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|description=
+
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 +
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
  
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
+
 
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
 
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 08:13, 1 September 2021

Ilsa College
Location
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-762719


Ilsa College is a college located at 57 Fife Avenue Harare Central. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.


Schools Harare Metropolitan Province

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: 57 Fife Avenue
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ilsacollege.co.zw/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

==++==++==++==++==++

File:Xxx.jpg
caption

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Ilsa_College&oldid=110024"