Ilsa College is a college located at 57 Fife Avenue Harare Central. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
Latest revision as of 08:13, 1 September 2021
|Ilsa College
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-762719
Ilsa College is a college located at 57 Fife Avenue Harare Central. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
Schools Harare Metropolitan Province
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 57 Fife Avenue
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ilsacollege.co.zw/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
