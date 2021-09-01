Difference between revisions of "Ilsa College"
Latest revision as of 12:04, 1 September 2021
|Ilsa College
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-762719
Ilsa College is a college located at 57 Fife Avenue Harare Central. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
Schools Harare Metropolitan Province
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 57 Fife Ave, Avenues, PO Box 120, Harare,
Telephone: 04 792 149, +263 4 792149.
Cell: +263 773401277
Email: ilsa@ilsacollege.co.zw
Web: http://www.ilsacollege.co.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ilsacollege.co.zw/
Further Reading
