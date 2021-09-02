Difference between revisions of "Ilsa College"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 32:
|Line 32:
|−
'''Ilsa College''' is a private school located at 57 Fife Avenue [[Harare]]
|+
'''Ilsa College''' is a private school located at 57 Fife Avenue[[Harare]]. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Revision as of 14:15, 2 September 2021
|Ilsa College
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-762719
Ilsa College is a private school located at 57 Fife Avenue, The Avenues, Harare. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 57 Fife Ave, Avenues, PO Box 120, Harare,
Telephone: 04 792 149, +263 4 792149.
Cell: +263 773401277
Email: ilsa@ilsacollege.co.zw
Web: http://www.ilsacollege.co.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ilsacollege.co.zw/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.