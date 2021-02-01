Difference between revisions of "Imbewu: The Seed"

Imbewu: The Seed

Imbewu: The seed is a South African television drama series created by Duma Ndlovu and executive producers Anant Singh and Leleti Khumalo. It is an e.tv original production produced by Grapevine Productions (a co-production between Word of Mouth productions, Videovision Entertainment and Luyks Productions) commissioned and distributed by e.tv.

Imbewu stars Thembi Mtshali-Jones, Leleti Khumalo, Raphael Griffiths, Nokubonga Khuzwayo, Kajal Maharaj, Sandile Dlamini, Jailoshini Naidoo, Brenda Mhlongo, Nokwanda Khuzwayo, Nqobile Ndlovu and Muzi Mthabela. It has co-stars include Nkanyiso Mchunu, Busisiwe Shezi, Brightness Zulu, Vuyokazi Tshona, Mishka Gouden, Kaylin Soobraminia, Gugulethu Mzobe, Ntokozo Mzulwini, Anathi Gabeni, Nonsindiso Gcaba, Vuyisela Cawe, Phindile Gwala, Nqobile Sipamla and Mduduzi Ntombela.

Background

Secrets and lies still haunt the Bhengu family, following Ngcolosi’s shocking discovery that his brother fathered all his children. While Ngcolosi and MaZulu work towards mending their relationship, Phakade and KaMadonsela find themselves having to account to their ancestors for their past mistakes.

The Bhengu children fight for their identity and a place in the family as tensions over inheritance and legacy surface. But will their fight be in vain with the discovery of Ngcolosi’s long-lost true son and heir?

Will the Bhengu family ever be free from the secrets and lies that keep them bound together, or will they finally tear them apart for good?[1]

Plot

Zimele "Ngcolosi" Bhengu is a business mogul who lives in Durban with his wife, MaZulu and his four children Nganono, Zithulele, Zakhiti and Buhle. His brother Phakade is a pastor and lives in south Durban on his farm with his wife KaMadonsela and his children Ntombifuthi and Nokhukhanya. MaNdlovu is the matriarch of the Bhengu family and will resort to anything to keep her family together. Zimele built his company, Maluju Oil with his friend Pranav Rampersad. Pranav is the patriarch of the Rampersad family with his wife, Nirupa and his children Shria and Mira Rampersad. A dark secret dating back more than 25 years ago threatens to break the Bhengu family forever. Ngcolosi and his friend Pranav die later and Nkululeko decides to take over the reins. There is another man in Mazulu's life and Phakade wanted to marry MaZulu. A woman called Thokozile arrives with her son Nkululeko. Nkululeko worked with Ngcolosi unknown that this is his father. Shria and Nirupa plans to steal Maluju oil from the Bhengus...

Awards and Nominations

Winner Audience - Most Popular TV Soap (SAFTA, 2020) [2]

Nominated for SAFTA 2019 Most Popular TV Soap









References