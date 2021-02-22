Difference between revisions of "Imbizo"

| native_name_lang = <!-- ISO 639-2 code e.g. ""fr"" for French. If more than one, use {{lang}} instead -->

'''Imbizo''' is a Nguni word for a traditional community gathering called by the chief to solve pertinent community issues. Since the advent of democratic government in South Africa in 1994, the concept of imbizo has been brought into the mainstream. It denotes a participatory approach by government to engage with communities.