'''Imire Gamepark''' is a  rhino and wildlife conservancy in [[Wedza]], [[Mashonaland East Province]].  
See [[Wildlife, Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
  
 
==Visitors Guide==
* Adress: Ceres Rd Wedza  Phone:+263 77 252 2201
* When to visit: Open Monday to Sunday: 9 am to 5 pm
* Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees are payable
  
==Directions==
From [[Harare]], take the (A3) [[Harare]] - [[Mutare]] Highway, passing through [[Ruwa]], [[Melfort]] and [[Bromley]] before crossing the railway line just before reaching [[Marondera]]. Detailed directions are from the railway crossing: 1.4 KM at the Imire signpost turn right onto the Wedza Road, 4.1 KM turn left onto the Bridge Road to Wedza, 40.3 KM pass the Imire store and butchery, 41.2 KM turn left into Imire Game Park entrance.
 
<ref name="ZimFieldGuide"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/mashonaland-east/imire-game-park-%E2%80%93-rhino-and-wildlife-conservation    Imire Game Park – Rhino and Wildlife Conservation], ''ZimFieldGuide, Published:  , Retrieved: 13 April 2018''</ref>
  
 
==Activities==
Visitors may participate in:
 
* Mountain-biking  
* Fishing
* Birding
* Horse-riding  
* Elephant rides
* Game drives, or walking and photographic safaris
==Pictures==
<references/>
  
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
[[Category:Zimbabwe Gameparks And Safari]]
[[Category:Wildlife]]

Imire Gamepark
Imireei.jpg
Coordinates18⁰27′52.12″S 31⁰31′02.52″E
Websitewww.imire.co.zw


Imire Gamepark is a rhino and wildlife conservancy in Wedza, Mashonaland East Province.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.

Visitors Guide

  • Adress: Ceres Rd Wedza Phone:+263 77 252 2201
  • When to visit: Open Monday to Sunday: 9 am to 5 pm
  • Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees are payable

Directions

From Harare, take the (A3) Harare - Mutare Highway, passing through Ruwa, Melfort and Bromley before crossing the railway line just before reaching Marondera. Detailed directions are from the railway crossing: 1.4 KM at the Imire signpost turn right onto the Wedza Road, 4.1 KM turn left onto the Bridge Road to Wedza, 40.3 KM pass the Imire store and butchery, 41.2 KM turn left into Imire Game Park entrance. [1]

Activities

Visitors may participate in:

  • Mountain-biking
  • Fishing
  • Birding
  • Horse-riding
  • Elephant rides
  • Game drives, or walking and photographic safaris

Pictures

  • Imire-Lodge-Dining-Room.jpg
  • Imir.jpg
  • Imire.jpg
  • Imiree gme.jpg
  • Imirei.jpg
  • Imiree.jpg
  • Imireeee.jpg
  • Imire gme.jpg

References

  1. Imire Game Park – Rhino and Wildlife Conservation, ZimFieldGuide, Published: , Retrieved: 13 April 2018
