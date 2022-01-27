Imire Gamepark

−

Take the (A3) Mutare Road , passing through Ruwa, Melfort and Bromley before crossing the railway line just before reaching Marondera. Detailed directions are from the railway crossing: 1.4 KM at the Imire signpost turn right onto the Wedza Road, 4.1 KM turn left onto the Bridge Road to Wedza, 40.3 KM pass the Imire store and butchery, 41.2 KM turn left into Imire Game Park entrance.

+