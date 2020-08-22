*Please Note: Rooms 1, 2, 3 and 4 can all accommodate an extra single bed with ease if necessary.

An oasis within the Imire conservancy, the Imire Lodge comprises of seven individual thatched, ensuite rooms, and one self-catering family lodge. Rolling green lawns and msasa trees are a welcoming and relaxing retreat, all just a stone’s throw from Harare!

Our stunning dams are brimming with bream, bass and catfish. Cast from the shore or head out in one of our canoes. Relax by the shade of the reeds and wait for a bite .

Free for overnight guests. Enjoy a birding tour walking the conservancy with our knowledgeable guides. Imire is home to more than 150 different species of birdlife and is a bird lovers dream

Explore this national monument and marvel at ancient rock art paintings that date back 2000 years. Imire is given privileged permission by the local chief to visit this monument. The proceeds of your visit benefit the surrounding community.

Explore the vast savannah plains and miombo woodlands of Imire on horseback. Available to experienced riders, there is no better way to immerse yourself in Imire’s beauty and wildlife than on horseback safari. A perfect way to explore the un spoilt savannah and the game trails of the wildlife on horseback, where you become so much more aware of the environment and the humbling beauty of not only the landscapes, but riding alongside the herds of giraffe, zebra, the different antelope species, coming across the the endangered rhino,always a sacred moment… what a better way to witness Africa’s trails.

Enjoy an up close and personal experience with our resident elephant herd. Begin your day with a steaming cup of coffee in the presence of these magnificent creatures. An opportunity to witness and learn first-hand about their behaviour and different personalities. This is followed by an intimate guided bush walk, following these gentle giants as they begin their day under gorgeous African Skies.

Start your day with an early morning stroll alongside our iconic rhino. Against the back drop of majestic Castle Kopje, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to get up close and personal with these incredible endangered animals, while learning from our knowledgeable rhino handlers about their habits, behaviours and the conservation efforts to protect them.

Imire Rhino and Wildlife Conservation is a tourist resort/attraction located in Hwedza in Mashonaland East Province of Zimbabwe. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environemnt.

Background

Activities

WALK WITH THE RHINOS

ELEPHANT ENCOUNTER

HORSEBACK SAFARI

MAKWE CAVES TRIP

BIRDWATCHING WALK

FISHING

Accommodation

Room Layout: Room 1 – Twin (Shower) Room 2 – Twin (Shower) Room 3 – Double (Shower) Room 4 – Double (Shower) Eland Left – Double (Shower) Eland Right – Double with upstairs twin (Shower) Family Room – Double with inter-leading twin room (Bath and shower)

Please Note: Rooms 1, 2, 3 and 4 can all accommodate an extra single bed with ease if necessary.




































