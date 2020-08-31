Difference between revisions of "Impala Car Rental"

One of the vehicles used by state security agents in the abduction of [[ Tawanda Muchehiwa ]] , the nephew of ZimLive editor [[Mduduzi Mathuthu]], was hired from a [[Harare]] car rental company, ZimLive can reveal. The white Ford Ranger was returned to Impala Car Rental in Harare on August 6 with a damaged suspension and tyres, the vehicle’s owner confirmed.

Impala Car Rental is a car rental service & tourism hospitality company in Zimbabwe. It was founded in 2007.

The company offers a full range of car rental services including self-drive, chauffeur drive as well as shuttle services.

Branches

Harare

Bulawayo

Victoria Falls

Cape Town

Johannesburg

Durban

Awards

Super brand best car rental 2017

Best car rental customer choice award 2017

Their hired vehicle used in Tawanda Muchehiwa's abduction

One of the vehicles used by state security agents in the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa, the nephew of ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu, was hired from a Harare car rental company, ZimLive can reveal. The white Ford Ranger was returned to Impala Car Rental in Harare on August 6 with a damaged suspension and tyres, the vehicle’s owner confirmed.

Ford Ranger Used in abduction

Impala owner Thompson Dodo confirmed they hired out the vehicle in late July for six days. “Unfortunately, your enquiry involves personal information. What I can tell you is that the vehicle was hired out to a regular client. We would be much more comfortable sharing that information with the police,” Dodo said.

Both Dodo and the vehicle’s registered owner confirmed that police were yet to contact them – two days after we released the video of the abduction clearly showing the vehicle’s number plate.[1]

Impala confirms ownership of abduction car, see the statement from the car rental company below:

Following a social media video clip which implicates one of our rental vehicles (Registration No. AES 2433) in an alleged abduction for Tawanda Muchehiwa in Bulawayo, Impala Car Rental would like to advise all our valued stakeholders that we are really concerned with this matter.

As a service provider, we are limited in controlling where and how our vehicles will be used because clients are not obliged to disclose their vehicle hiring purposes. It is very possible that some clients may use our vehicles for criminal activities without our knowledge & it is not our intention to cover up for such criminals.

As Impala Car Rental we stand obligated to cooperate with any investigations by the Law Enforcement Agents into this matter so that Tawanda Muchehiwa gets justice.

We would like to assure all our stakeholders that Impala Car Rental remains committed to providing the best service possible at all times!

Thompson Dondo Chief Executive Officer

29 August 2020

Press Statement by Impala Car Rental

Conversation with Impala Car Rental CEO

