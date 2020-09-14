Difference between revisions of "In Conversation With Trevor"
In Conversation with Trevor is a video interview show hosted by Alpha Media Holdings' Tevor Ncube. On the show, Trevor interviews influential leaders in Zimbabwe.
Leaders that have been interviewed on the show include:
- Gedion Gono - RBZ Governor
- Kumbirayi Katsande - Entrepreneur
- Misred - Radio host
- Nigel Chanakira - ENtrepreneur
- Mtuli Ncube - Politician
- Kenneth Mtata - Religious leader
- Herbet Nkala - Politician
- David Coltart - Politician
- Joe Mtizwa
- Janet Manyowa
- Hope Masike
- Solomon GUramatunhu
- Kuda Musasiwa