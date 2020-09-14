Difference between revisions of "In Conversation With Trevor"

[[File:In Conversation with Trevor.jpg|thumb|Kuda Musasiwa]]
'''In Conversation with Trevor''' is a video interview show hosted by [[Alpha Media Holdings]]' [[Trevor Ncube]]. On the show, Trevor interviews influential leaders in Zimbabwe.  
  
 
Leaders that have been interviewed on the show include:
  
*[[Gideon Gono]] - RBZ Governor
 
*[[Mthuli Ncube]] - Politician
 
*[[Joe Mutizwa]]
 
*[[Solomon Guramatunhu]]
 
[[Category:TV Shows]]

Kuda Musasiwa

In Conversation with Trevor is a video interview show hosted by Alpha Media Holdings' Trevor Ncube. On the show, Trevor interviews influential leaders in Zimbabwe.

Leaders that have been interviewed on the show include:

