Latest revision as of 03:25, 14 September 2020
In Conversation with Trevor is a video interview show hosted by Alpha Media Holdings' Trevor Ncube. On the show, Trevor interviews influential leaders in Zimbabwe.
Leaders that have been interviewed on the show include:
- Gideon Gono - RBZ Governor
- Kumbirayi Katsande - Entrepreneur
- Misred - Radio host
- Nigel Chanakira - ENtrepreneur
- Mthuli Ncube - Politician
- Kenneth Mtata - Religious leader
- Herbet Nkala - Politician
- David Coltart - Politician
- Joe Mutizwa
- Janet Manyowa
- Hope Masike
- Solomon Guramatunhu
- Kuda Musasiwa