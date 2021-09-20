Difference between revisions of "Induna Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Induna Secondary School Bulawayo Metropolitan Province ==++==++==++==++==++ thumb|caption ==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template See High Schools Of Zimbabw...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
Induna Secondary School [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
|+
Induna Secondary School[[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++
|Line 12:
|Line 12:
==Location==
==Location==
('''September 2021''') <br/>
('''September 2021''') <br/>
|−
'''Address:''' <br/>
|+
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
|+
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
|Line 51:
|Line 52:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 14:29, 20 September 2021
Induna Secondary School Llewellin Barracks, by Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++
SEO template
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Induna Barracks, 11 Combat Group, Bulawayo.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
School Development Committee - Llewellin, Bulawayo. 09 66522.
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.