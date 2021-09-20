Difference between revisions of "Induna Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 14:31, 20 September 2021
Induna Secondary School is in Llewellin Barracks, by Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Induna Barracks, 11 Combat Group, Bulawayo.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
School Development Committee - Llewellin, Bulawayo. 09 66522.
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.