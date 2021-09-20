Pindula

Latest revision as of 14:31, 20 September 2021

Induna Secondary School is in Llewellin Barracks, by Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Induna Secodary School logo

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Induna Barracks, 11 Combat Group, Bulawayo.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
School Development Committee - Llewellin, Bulawayo. 09 66522.

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

