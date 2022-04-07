Difference between revisions of "Innbucks"

Innbucks logo

Innbucks" is a loyalty and rewards product of the [[Simbisa Brands] Group company. The product is also used as a money transfer system.

The product is a mobile application which allows people to send, receive and buy food at Simbisa outlets.

It was created partly as a solution to the US Dollar cash change problem in Zimbabwe. Simbisa outlets would sell products in USD cash as an alternative to the ZWL dollars, but did not have USD cents to provide as change. The Innbucks system was therefore a platform where that change could be put on for future purchases by the customer.

How Innbucks works

Users of the service can

Deposit up to US$200 into their InnBucks account. That cash can be withdrawn from the account

Purchase food from Simbisa Brands outlets such as Chicken Inn, Creamy Inn, Pizza Inn, Bakers Inn, and Nando's with that money with that money

Pay for others. They call it BFF, Buy For Friend.

Store their change in the account, instead of being forced to spend it on what they had not planned to spend on

If a user signs up for the service they get:

discounts of at least 1% off every purchase

regular exclusive ‘VIP’ specials, which are special prices for participants

rewards for every purchase, i.e. points for loyalty to Simbisa brands which can eventually be enough to purchase a meal

