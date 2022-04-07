Difference between revisions of "Innbucks"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|right|Innbucks logo *Innbucks" is a loyalty and rewards product of the [[Simbisa Brands] Group company. The product is also used as a money transfe...")
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
[[File:Innbucks.jpg|thumb|right|Innbucks logo]]
[[File:Innbucks.jpg|thumb|right|Innbucks logo]]
|−
|+
Innbucksis a loyalty and rewards product of the [[Simbisa Brands] Group company. The product is also used as a money transfer .
|−
|+
a to Simbisa outlets .
|−
|+
was in . Simbisa in the .
|+
|+
Innbucks be the .
==How Innbucks works==
==How Innbucks works==
Users of the service can
Users of the service can
*Deposit up to US$200 into their InnBucks account. That cash can be withdrawn from the account
*Deposit up to US$200 into their InnBucks account. That cash can be withdrawn from the account
|−
*Purchase food from Simbisa Brands outlets such as [[Chicken Inn]], [[Creamy Inn]], [[Pizza Inn]], [[Bakers Inn
|+
*Purchase food from Simbisa Brands outlets such as [[Chicken Inn]], [[Creamy Inn]], [[Pizza Inn]], [[Bakers Inn]] with that money
*Pay for others. They call it BFF, Buy For Friend.
*Pay for others. They call it BFF, Buy For Friend.
*Store their change in the account, instead of being forced to spend it on what they had not planned to spend on
*Store their change in the account, instead of being forced to spend it on what they had not planned to spend on
|Line 17:
|Line 19:
* regular exclusive ‘VIP’ specials, which are special prices for participants
* regular exclusive ‘VIP’ specials, which are special prices for participants
* rewards for every purchase, i.e. points for loyalty to Simbisa brands which can eventually be enough to purchase a meal
* rewards for every purchase, i.e. points for loyalty to Simbisa brands which can eventually be enough to purchase a meal
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Related==
==Related==
|Line 25:
|Line 34:
==References==
==References==
<references />
<references />
|−
|−
[[Category:Products]]
[[Category:Products]]
Latest revision as of 05:07, 7 April 2022
Innbucks is a loyalty and rewards product of the [[Simbisa Brands] Group company. The product is also used as a money transfer service.
It was created as a solution to the US Dollar cash change problem in Zimbabwe. Simbisa outlets would sell products in USD cash as an alternative to the ZWL dollars but did not have USD cents to provide as change. The Innbucks system was therefore a platform where that change could be put on for future purchases by the customer.
Innbucks was introduced in October 2021 and launched officially in November 2021. In early 2022, Simbisa reported that the service had been "well received in the market."
Innbucks can be used either via the Innbucks mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play store, or use the USSD platform: *569#.
How Innbucks works
Users of the service can
- Deposit up to US$200 into their InnBucks account. That cash can be withdrawn from the account
- Purchase food from Simbisa Brands outlets such as Chicken Inn, Creamy Inn, Pizza Inn, Bakers Inn with that money. Customers can also purchase at Nandos, Steers, Haefelis, Fish Inn, and Grab & Go.
- Pay for others. They call it BFF, Buy For Friend.
- Store their change in the account, instead of being forced to spend it on what they had not planned to spend on
If a user signs up for the service they get:
- discounts of at least 1% off every purchase
- regular exclusive ‘VIP’ specials, which are special prices for participants
- rewards for every purchase, i.e. points for loyalty to Simbisa brands which can eventually be enough to purchase a meal
Inbucks Download Links
- Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.innbucks.customer
- Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/innbucks/id1578456781
Innbucks Company Information
The Innbucks Managing Director is William Honiball. At launch, Honiball said the plan was to expand Innbucks to other countries where Simbisa operates. Simbisa has operations in 9 African countries.