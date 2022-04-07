Difference between revisions of "Innbucks"

The Innbucks Managing Director is [[William Honiball]]. At launch, Honiball said the plan was to expand Innbucks to other countries where Simbisa operates. Simbisa has operations in 9 African countries.

Innbucks is a loyalty and rewards product of the [[Simbisa Brands] Group company. The product is also used as a money transfer service.

It was created as a solution to the US Dollar cash change problem in Zimbabwe. Simbisa outlets would sell products in USD cash as an alternative to the ZWL dollars but did not have USD cents to provide as change. The Innbucks system was therefore a platform where that change could be put on for future purchases by the customer.

Innbucks was introduced in October 2021 and launched officially in November 2021. In early 2022, Simbisa reported that the service had been "well received in the market."

Innbucks can be used either via the Innbucks mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play store, or use the USSD platform: *569#.

How Innbucks works

Users of the service can

Deposit up to US$200 into their InnBucks account. That cash can be withdrawn from the account

Purchase food from Simbisa Brands outlets such as Chicken Inn, Creamy Inn, Pizza Inn, Bakers Inn with that money. Customers can also purchase at Nandos, Steers, Haefelis, Fish Inn, and Grab & Go.

Pay for others. They call it BFF, Buy For Friend.

Store their change in the account, instead of being forced to spend it on what they had not planned to spend on

If a user signs up for the service they get:

discounts of at least 1% off every purchase

regular exclusive ‘VIP’ specials, which are special prices for participants

rewards for every purchase, i.e. points for loyalty to Simbisa brands which can eventually be enough to purchase a meal

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.innbucks.customer

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/innbucks/id1578456781

Innbucks Company Information

The Innbucks Managing Director is William Honiball. At launch, Honiball said the plan was to expand Innbucks to other countries where Simbisa operates. Simbisa has operations in 9 African countries.

