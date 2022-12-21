Difference between revisions of "Innocent Benza"
Latest revision as of 13:22, 21 December 2022
|Innocent Benza
|Occupation
|Bussinessman ,Soccer player
|Organization
|Herentals Football Club & Herentals Group of Colleges
Innocent Dambudzo Benza is a Businessman, Educationist, and football player who plays Herentals Football Club and Chief Executive Officer for Herentals Group of Colleges.
Personal Details
Born: in Mutasa District, Manicaland Province.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Parliament
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutasa Central returned to Parliament:
- Trevor Saruwaka of MDC–T with 8 947 votes or 50.90 percent,
- Innocent Benza of Zanu PF with 8 024 votes or 45.65 percent,
- Mary Manyenje of MDC–N with 608 votes or 3.46 percent,
- 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.
Total 17 579 votes
Football - Breaking the Premier Soccer League record
Benza broke the PSL record by becoming the oldest player to play in the Zimbabwean league at 45 years after the late Benson Soko who played for Wankie at 43 years in 1998. [1]