'''Benza''' broke the PSL record by becoming the oldest player to play in the Zimbabwean league at 45 years after the late Benson Soko who played for Wankie at 43 years in '''1998'''. <ref name="d"> [http://hmetro.co.zw/benza-to-set-psl-record/ ], ''NAME_OF_PUBLICATION_HERE, Published: DATE_PUBLISHED_HERE , Retrieved: 9 April 2018''</ref>

'''Innocent Dambudzo Benza''' is a Businessman, Educationist, and football player who plays [[Herentals Football Club]] and Chief Executive Officer for [[Herentals Group of Colleges]].

Personal Details

Born: in Mutasa District, Manicaland Province.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Parliament

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutasa Central returned to Parliament:

Trevor Saruwaka of MDC–T with 8 947 votes or 50.90 percent,

Innocent Benza of Zanu PF with 8 024 votes or 45.65 percent,

of Zanu PF with 8 024 votes or 45.65 percent, Mary Manyenje of MDC–N with 608 votes or 3.46 percent,

3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 17 579 votes

Benza broke the PSL record by becoming the oldest player to play in the Zimbabwean league at 45 years after the late Benson Soko who played for Wankie at 43 years in 1998. [1]

Events

