In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Mutare]] Central''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Innocent Gonese''' is a Zimbabwean politician who is part of the MDC-Alliance party. He was elected to [[ parliament ]] in ''' July 2013 ''' to represent [[Mutare ]] Central . He was reelected in the ''' 2018 ''' elections.

Background

Born: 30 June 1962.

School / Education

Service/Career

Innocent Gonese of MDC–T with 9 085 votes or 63.61 percent,

of MDC–T with 9 085 votes or 63.61 percent, Trinity Munowenyu of Zanu PF with 4 732 votes or 33.13 percent,

Sondon Mugaradziko of MDC–N with 466 votes or 3.26 percent,

Total 14 283 votes

Events

Further Reading

