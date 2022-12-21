Pindula

'''Innocent Gonese''' is a Zimbabwean politician who is part of the MDC-Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Mutare Central Constituency]]. He was reelected in the 2018 elections.
'''Innocent Gonese''' is a Zimbabwean politician who is part of the MDC-Alliance party. He was elected to [[parliament]] in '''July 2013''' to represent [[Mutare ]] Central. He was reelected in the '''2018''' elections.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Innocent Tinashe Gonese was born on 6/30/1962 in
'''Born:''' 30 June 1962.
  
==Political career==
==School / Education==
##Career##
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Mutare]] Central''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* '''Innocent Gonese''' of MDC–T with 9 085 votes or 63.61 percent,
* [[Trinity Munowenyu]] of Zanu PF with 4 732 votes or 33.13 percent,
* [[Sondon Mugaradziko]] of MDC–N with 466 votes or 3.26 percent,
'''Total''' '''14 283 votes'''
==Events==
==Further Reading==
==References==
<references/>
  
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
  
 
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
 
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]

Innocent Gonese
Innocent-Gonese.jpg
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyMDC Alliance

Innocent Gonese is a Zimbabwean politician who is part of the MDC-Alliance party. He was elected to parliament in July 2013 to represent Mutare Central. He was reelected in the 2018 elections.

Background

Born: 30 June 1962.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutare Central returned to Parliament:

  • Innocent Gonese of MDC–T with 9 085 votes or 63.61 percent,
  • Trinity Munowenyu of Zanu PF with 4 732 votes or 33.13 percent,
  • Sondon Mugaradziko of MDC–N with 466 votes or 3.26 percent,

Total 14 283 votes

Events

Further Reading

References








References

