Latest revision as of 11:59, 21 December 2022
|Innocent Gonese
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|MDC Alliance
Innocent Gonese is a Zimbabwean politician who is part of the MDC-Alliance party. He was elected to parliament in July 2013 to represent Mutare Central. He was reelected in the 2018 elections.
Background
Born: 30 June 1962.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutare Central returned to Parliament:
- Innocent Gonese of MDC–T with 9 085 votes or 63.61 percent,
- Trinity Munowenyu of Zanu PF with 4 732 votes or 33.13 percent,
- Sondon Mugaradziko of MDC–N with 466 votes or 3.26 percent,
Total 14 283 votes
Events
Further Reading
References