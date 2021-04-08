Difference between revisions of "Innocent Jenje"

In July 2018, Innocent Jenje was elected to Ward 20 Chitungwiza Municipality, for Zanu PF, with 1061 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Chitungwiza Municipality with 1061 votes, beating Leah Chidamba, independent with 1032 votes, Wendy Mashawa of MDC-Alliance with 822 votes, Mavuto Chiocha of MDC-T with 177 votes, Lewis Chitovoro of BZA with 162 votes, Jacob Kuzinya of PRC with 31 votes, Silon Petro Mwandama of CODE with 14 votes, and Trust Mpezeni of ZDU with 13 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]