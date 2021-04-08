Difference between revisions of "Innocent Jenje"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Innocent Jenje''' was elected to Ward 20 Chitungwiza Municipality, for Zanu PF, with 1061 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be foun...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 09:59, 8 April 2021
In July 2018, Innocent Jenje was elected to Ward 20 Chitungwiza Municipality, for Zanu PF, with 1061 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 20 Chitungwiza Municipality with 1061 votes, beating Leah Chidamba, independent with 1032 votes, Wendy Mashawa of MDC-Alliance with 822 votes, Mavuto Chiocha of MDC-T with 177 votes, Lewis Chitovoro of BZA with 162 votes, Jacob Kuzinya of PRC with 31 votes, Silon Petro Mwandama of CODE with 14 votes, and Trust Mpezeni of ZDU with 13 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020