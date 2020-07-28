Difference between revisions of "Innocent Matibiri"

From Pindula
 
Line 80: Line 80:
 
     | footnotes          =  
 
     | footnotes          =  
 
     }}
 
     }}
'''Innocent Matibiri''' was a Zimbabwean Deputy commissioner and nephew to former president [[Robert Mugabe]]. Matibiri was retired from the force in November of 2018.<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/11/05/five-senior-police-officers-retired-from-the-force/ Five Senior Police Officers Retired From The Force ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, retrieved: 5 Nov 2018''</ref>
+
'''Innocent Matibiri''' was a Zimbabwean Deputy commissioner and nephew to former president [[Robert Mugabe]]. Matibiri was retired from the force in '''November of 2018'''.<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/11/05/five-senior-police-officers-retired-from-the-force/ Five Senior Police Officers Retired From The Force ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, retrieved: 5 Nov 2018''</ref>
 +
 
 +
===Farm Mechanisation Scheme===
 +
In '''July 2020''', '''Innocent Matibiri''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].
 +
 
 +
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
 +
* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>
 +
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million, <br/>
 +
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million <br/>
 +
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million. <br/>
 +
* Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
 +
* Masvingo US$26,4 million,
 +
* Manicaland US$18 million
 +
* Midlands US$14 million.
 +
 
 +
'''Innocent Matibiri''' is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He received two loans totalling US$403,825
 +
<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of  US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme  BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>
  
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Police Officers]]
 +
[[Category:Police Officers]]
 +
[[Category:Police Officers]]
 +
[[Category:Police Officers]]
  
 
[[Category:Police Officers]]
 
[[Category:Police Officers]]

Latest revision as of 11:23, 28 July 2020

Innocent Matibiri
Matibiri.jpg
Known forDeputy Commissioner of the ZRP

Innocent Matibiri was a Zimbabwean Deputy commissioner and nephew to former president Robert Mugabe. Matibiri was retired from the force in November of 2018.[1]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Innocent Matibiri was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

  • Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.

  • Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
  • Masvingo US$26,4 million,
  • Manicaland US$18 million
  • Midlands US$14 million.

Innocent Matibiri is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He received two loans totalling US$403,825 [2]


References

  1. Five Senior Police Officers Retired From The Force ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, retrieved: 5 Nov 2018
  2. https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Innocent_Matibiri&oldid=90660"