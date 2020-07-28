Difference between revisions of "Innocent Matibiri"
'''Innocent Matibiri''' was a Zimbabwean Deputy commissioner and nephew to former president [[Robert Mugabe]]. Matibiri was retired from the force in November of 2018.<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/11/05/five-senior-police-officers-retired-from-the-force/ Five Senior Police Officers Retired From The Force ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, retrieved: 5 Nov 2018''</ref>
|+
'''Innocent Matibiri''' was a Zimbabwean Deputy commissioner and nephew to former president [[Robert Mugabe]]. Matibiri was retired from the force in November of 2018.<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/11/05/five-senior-police-officers-retired-from-the-force/ Five Senior Police Officers Retired From The Force ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, retrieved: 5 Nov 2018
Innocent Matibiri was a Zimbabwean Deputy commissioner and nephew to former president Robert Mugabe. Matibiri was retired from the force in November of 2018.[1]
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Innocent Matibiri was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Innocent Matibiri is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He received two loans totalling US$403,825 [2]
References
- ↑ Five Senior Police Officers Retired From The Force ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, retrieved: 5 Nov 2018
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020