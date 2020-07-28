Difference between revisions of "Innocent Matibiri"

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020 ''</ref>

'''Innocent Matibiri''' is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He received two loans totalling US$403,825

* Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

In '''July 2020''', '''Innocent Matibiri''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

'''Innocent Matibiri''' was a Zimbabwean Deputy commissioner and nephew to former president [[Robert Mugabe]]. Matibiri was retired from the force in ''' November of 2018 ''' .<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/11/05/five-senior-police-officers-retired-from-the-force/ Five Senior Police Officers Retired From The Force ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, retrieved: 5 Nov 2018 ''</ref>

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

