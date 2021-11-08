|description= Innocent Mucheneka is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a midfielder for FC Platinum in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. In 2018, he was one of 11 Soccer Stars of the Year finalists.

Career

Mucheneka played for Chicken Inn Football Club. It was during his time at Chicken Inn Football Club that he was one of 11 2018 Soccer Stars of the Year finalists. In 2019, Mucheneka did not report for pre-season training despite having a running contract with Chicken Inn.[1]

In the 2019 season, Mucheneka scored six times. In 2020, Innocent Mucheneka left Chicken Inn after the expiry of his contract to join CAPS United Football Club on a two-year deal as a free agent.[2] In January 2021, Mucheneka joined FC Platinum.[3]