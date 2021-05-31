Innocent Mutanga is a Zimbabwean born actuarial scientist based in Hong Kong. He fled Zimbabwe for Hong Kong, lived on the streets and won the right as a refugee to study before he was employed by Goldman Sachs.

Background

Escape to Hong Kong

In 2013, Innocent Mutanga flew back to Zimbabwe on the eve of the general election in support of ending President Robert Mugabe's rule. His political involvement led to him being kidnapped and his friends getting killed. He managed a narrow escape but found he had nowhere to go. Whilst at Harare International Airport now Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Mutanga found out that Hong Kong did not require a visa and so he decided to take a chance.

When he arrived in Hong Kong, Mutanga once took up abode in Tsim Sha Tsui’s Chungking Mansions and there were times when he strolled the night streets to ward off sleep and cold in the winter months.

He made a living by teaching English and editing college application essays for students. Mutanga put his actuarial training to use by advising customers of fast-food restaurants on orders that saved money or food or both.[1]

Education

Mutanga was awarded a government scholarship upon finishing high school to go to the US to study actuarial science, physics and philosophy. When he went to Hong Kong he enrolled for Anthropology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.[1]