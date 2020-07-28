Difference between revisions of "Innocent Tizora"

−

'''Innocent Dzapasi Tizora''' is a Zimbabwean politician who is former Principal Director of State residences. He was relieved of his duties in January 2018 by president [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and succeeded by [[Douglas Tapfuma]], who is the Midlands Central Committee member in the Zanu PF political party. Tizora is related to former President [[Robert Mugabe]] . He was reassigned during the reshuffle of '''September 2018''' .

