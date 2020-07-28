Difference between revisions of "Innocent Tizora"

|
'''Innocent Dzapasi Tizora''' is a Zimbabwean politician who is former Principal Director of State residences. He was relieved of his duties in January 2018 by president [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and succeeded by [[Douglas Tapfuma]], who is the Midlands Central Committee member in the Zanu PF political party. Tizora is related to former President [[Robert Mugabe]]
'''Innocent Dzapasi Tizora''' is a Zimbabwean politician who is former Principal Director of State residences. He was relieved of his duties in January 2018 by president [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and succeeded by [[Douglas Tapfuma]], who is the Midlands Central Committee member in the Zanu PF political party. Tizora is related to former President [[Robert Mugabe]].
Tizora attended Kutama Mission School.
Tizora attended Kutama Mission School.
<ref name=""> [http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/agriculture-kutama-college-the-kambuzuma-connection/ AGRICULTURE: Kutama College: The Kambuzuma connection], '', Published: 15 February 2015 , Retrieved: 23 January 2018''</ref>
<ref name=""> [http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/agriculture-kutama-college-the-kambuzuma-connection/ AGRICULTURE: Kutama College: The Kambuzuma connection], '', Published: 15 February 2015 , Retrieved: 23 January 2018''</ref>
In '''September 2018''', President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic. |
* Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications: former Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services [[George Charamba]], |
* Secretary to the Service Commissions: Ambassador [[Jonathan Wutawunashe]]. |
* Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services: TBA. |
* Permanent Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education: TBA. |
* Permanent Secretary for Defence and War Veterans: retained by [[Martin Rushwaya]] |
* Permanent Secretary for Finance and Economic Development: [[George Tongesayi Guvamatanga]] |
* Permanent Secretary for Energy and Power Development: [[Gloria Magombo]]. |
* Permanent Secretary for Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development: [[Rudo Chitiga]]. |
* Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage: [[Melusi Matshiya]]. |
* Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development: [[Amos Marawa]]. |
* Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Public Works and National Housing: [[George Magosvongwe]]. |
* Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development: [[Fanuel Tagwira]]. |
* Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate: [[Ringson Chitsiko]] (retained). |
* Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care: Brigadier-General [[Gerald Gwinji]] (retained). |
* Permanent Secretary for Industry and Commerce: [[Mavis Sibanda]] |
* Permanent Secretary for Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry: [[Munesushe Munodawafa]] (moving from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development). |
* Permanent Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare: [[James Manzou]]. |
* Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade: [[Judith Kateera]] replacing [[Joey Bimha]]. |
* Permanent Secretary for Mines and Mining Development Information: [[Onesimo Moyo]]. |
* Permanent Secretary for Communication Technology and Courier Services: [[Samuel Kundishora]] (retained). |
* Permanent Secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation: [[Thokozile Chitepo]] (former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry). |
* Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs: [[Virginia Mabiza]] (retained). |
President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties. <br/> |
Senior Officials: [[Ray C Ndhlukula]], [[Pretty Sunguro]], [[Washington Mbizvo]], Ambassador [[Stuart Comberbach]], Ambassador [[Nicholas Kitikiti]], [[Willard Manungo]], [[Prince Mupazviriho]] and [[Desire Sibanda]]. <br/> |
Officials: [[Abigail Shoniwa]], Ambassador [[Grace Mutandiro]], [[Sibusisiwe Zembe]], Ambassador [[Mary Mubi]], [[Ozias Hove]], [[Clemence Masango]], [[Eghpha Jokomo]], [[Simon Masanga]], [[Eria Phiri]], [[Clifford Matorera]], '''Innocent Tizora'''. <br/> |
Retired: [[Ngoni Masoka]], [[Partson Mbiriri]], Ambassador [[Joey Bimha]], Ambassador [[Boniface Chidyausiku]], [[Tobaiwa Mudede]], Ambassador [[Kelebert Nkomani]], [[Ethel Mlalazi]], [[Anne Knuth]] and [[Valentine Vera]]. |
<ref name=" ED reshuffles permanent secretaries"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/ed-reshuffles-permanent-secretaries/ ED reshuffles permanent secretaries], ''The Herald'', Published: 20 September 2018, Retrieved: 17 April 2020''</ref> |