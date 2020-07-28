Difference between revisions of "Innocent Tizora"

Innocent Dzapasi Tizora is a Zimbabwean politician who is former Principal Director of State residences. He was relieved of his duties in January 2018 by president Emmerson Mnangagwa and succeeded by Douglas Tapfuma, who is the Midlands Central Committee member in the Zanu PF political party. Tizora is related to former President Robert Mugabe. He was reassigned during the reshuffle of September 2018.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Tizora attended Kutama Mission School. [1]

No other information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Innocent Tizora was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Innocent Tizora, a senior staffer in the president’s office, managed state residences under the Mugabe regime, is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He received a loan of US$149,481.00. [2]

Events

In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties.



Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda.



Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora.



Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.

