Difference between revisions of "Innscor Africa Limited"

Innscor Africa Limited is a focused group of light manufacturing businesses which produce a number of Zimbabwe’s iconic brands in the consumer staple and durable product space. The company is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. The Company is incorporated and domiciled in Zimbabwe.





History and evolution of Innscor Africa

1987

First Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) branded as Chicken Inn opened on Speke Avenue in Harare.

1993

Acquired Astra Crocodile Ranching & Shearwater Adventures

Opened Distribution Group Africa (DGA) and started securing international agencies

1995

Acquired and commissioned a mechanised bread plant in Harare.

1998

Acquired Capri Corporation Limited and reverse-listed Innscor on the ZSE (market cap USD70mn)

Opened QSR outlets namely Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Bakers Inn and Creamy Inn in Zambia, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Mozambique

Secured Nando’s Franchise and opened the first Nando’s store in Avondale, Harare.

1999

Acquired Spar Eastern Region and opened SPAR branded Corporate Stores in Harare.

Secured Steers franchise and opened the first Steers outlet at Speke Avenue, Harare.

Acquired a new biscuit line for the Iris Biscuit business

New packaging machine purchased for the Snacks

2000

Concluded an Innscor-Exxon Mobil deal to open Innscor branded QSR outlets in Exxon Mobil forecourts across Africa.

2002

Opened QSR outlets in Nigeria and Senegal on Exxon Mobil forecourts

Opened franchised QSR outlets in Malawi and Angola

Opened the first SPAR Corporate store in Zambia.

2003

Acquired shareholding in National Foods Holdings Limited (NTFD. zw), a leading supplier of Zimbabwean FMCGs.

2004

Acquired shareholding in Colcom Holdings Limited (COLC.zw), a leading manufacturer of pork products in Zimbabwe.

2005

Commenced construction of a third crocodile farm in Kariba

Expanded QSR footprint into 12 African countries company-operated and 5 franchised.

2006

Increased equity in Colcom Holdings Limited (COLC.zw) to 79.64% and started consolidating Colcom into Innscor results.

2007

Major refurbishment of the Bakery line at Simon Mazorodze Road Site, Harare

Opened 2 additional SPAR stores in Lusaka and Livingstone, with a total of 6 stores now in operation in Zambia

Increased the number of franchised QSR outlets in the Nigerian market.

2008

Invested into a new Timber processing plant for our Bakaya Hardwoods business

A new SPAR branded corporate store opened in Chawama, Zambia

2009

Acquired shareholding in Irvine’s Zimbabwe (Private) Limited, a leading Zimbabwean poultry producer.

2010

Unbundled through a dividend in-specie, the crocodile ranching operation and listed this separately on the ZSE as Padenga Holdings Limited (PHL.zw)

2011

Acquired Shepperton Road property in Harare, with space to accommodate 5 breadlines and started consolidation of Bakery operations onto one site Secured Galito’s Franchise.

2013

Franchised Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Creamy Inn and Galito’s branded QSR outlets in Swaziland and Lesotho

Grew QSR network in the Zimbabwean, Kenyan & Zambian markets

Opened QSR outlets in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

2015

Unbundled QSR operations through a dividend in-specie and listed it separately on the ZSE as Simbisa Brands Limited (SIM.zw),

Acquired a non-controlling interest in a leading stock feeds business, Profeeds (Private) Limited

2016

Acquired automotive retail business Transerv

Started re-organisation of the Group into a light manufacturing business.

Dispos the Group’s interest in non-core SPAR Corporate Retail stores, Distribution operations and Tourism operations of Shearwater Adventures

Acquired a non-controlling interest in an FMCG manufacturing and down packing of basic commodities business, Probrands (Private) Limited,

Unbundled Speciality Retail businesses and listed it separately on the ZSE as Axia Corporation Limited.

2017

The journey of the new Innscor Africa comprising of Light Manufacturing businesses begins

Disposed SPAR Zambia Limited and The River Club.

2018

See List of Externalised Money: (March 2018) No 81.

Vision

To improve the quality of life of the customers in our chosen target markets and thereby create and unlock value for all our stakeholders. We do this by bringing access to best value consumer staple and durable goods at the lowest relative prices.

Values

Passion for value creation

Entrepreneurial spirit

Leadership

Quality in all we do

Integrity

Accountability

Trust

Collaboration

