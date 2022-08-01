Difference between revisions of "Insiza"
Insiza is in Matabeleland South.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza returned to Parliament:
- Naison Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 13 660 votes,
- Newman Ndlela of ZUM with 2 560 votes.
Turnout - 17 848 voters or 45.59 %